Bills place Murphy on IR, sign 49ers receiver Victor Bolden

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed receiver Victor Bolden off San Francisco's practice squad and placed running back Marcus Murphy on injured reserve.

Murphy's season is over after dislocating his left elbow in the second quarter of a 14-13 win over Detroit on Sunday. He started the game with LeSean McCoy and backup Chris Ivory sidelined by injuries.

McCoy and Ivory practiced on a limited basis last week, though their playing status is unclear for Buffalo's game at New England on Sunday.

Bolden is an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State and was in his second season with the 49ers, where he has mostly been used returning kickoffs and punts. He missed the first four games of this season serving an NFL suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.

