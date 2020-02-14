Bills not renewing contract of chief administrative officer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills aren't renewing the contract of chief administrative officer Dave Wheat.

No reason was provided in a statement released by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula on Friday. The two thanked Wheat for nearly 20 years of work with the Bills, while informing him his contract would not be renewed once it expired this month.

The Buffalo News first reported the decision a day earlier.

The Bills have launched an external search for Wheat's replacement.

The team also announced Kim Pegula will retain her title as Bills president, a role she took over following Russ Brandon's resignation two years ago over an alleged inappropriate relationship. Pegula is also president of the NHL Buffalo Sabres, a team she and her husband also own.

Wheat had served in his current role since May 2014, and ran the Bills' business operations, which included overseeing the stadium and ticket sales. He was particularly responsible for overseeing a $130 million renovation of the Bills' home, now known as New Era Field, that served as a key part of the team's 10-year lease negotiated in 2013.

The Bills have yet to announce their plans after recently completing a year-long study to determine whether to renovate their current facility, or build a new stadium either downtown or near their current home.

