Big Sandy P/OF Broch Holmes TSWA 2A player of the year

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Pitcher/outfielder Broch Holmes, who led Dallardsville Big Sandy to a state championship, is the Texas Sports Writers Association's Class 2A baseball player of the year.

Holmes was 10-1 with a 0.92 earned run average for 36-4 Wildcats. Holmes also batted .529 with eight home runs and 53 RBI, walked 32 times and stole 29 bases.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Brandon Hendrix, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.; Jared Kelley, Refugio, jr.; Kolby Parker, Shelbyville, jr.

Relief pitcher — Colten Hesseltine, Refugio, jr.

Catcher — Bowden Hooser, Crawford, sr.

First baseman — Nic Kunze, Linden-Kildare, jr.

Second baseman — Ethan Ramirez, Smyer, soph.

Shortstop — Graden Emmons, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.

Third baseman — Dylan Day, Sundown, jr.

Outfielders — Broch Holmes, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.; Preston Elam, Clarendon, sr.; (tie) Clay Barton, Weimar, sr., and Justin Lambright, Trenton, sr.

Designated hitter — Nathan Bales, Windthorst, sr.

Player of the year — Holmes, Dallardsville Big Sandy

Coach of the year — Jacob Hooker, Dallardsville Big Sandy

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Reid Taylor, Woden, jr.; Dylan Frazier, Hawley, sr.; Otto Wofford, Mason, sr.

Relief pitcher — McKane Maxwell, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.

Catcher — (tie) Brody Black, Sundown, sr., and Garrett Lilley, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.

First baseman — (tie) Baylor Augustus, Rivercrest, sr., and Aaron Kohring, Burton, sr.

Second baseman — (tie) Brady Branson, Hale Center, sr., and Noah Elam, Clarendon, sr.; Carson Fuentes, McCamey, sr.

Shortstop — (tie) Austin Ochoa, Refugio, jr., and Chase Keeton, Valley Mills, sr.

Third baseman — Bryan Duff, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.

Outfielders — Omar Ortega, Bland, sr.; Brady Blue, Kerens, sr.; Garrett Hewitt, Hawley, sr.

Designated hitter — Khristian Goree, Woden, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Jacob Owen, Linden-Kildare, sr.; Zach Conde, Hawkins, soph.; Cade Neve, Albany, soph.

Relief pitcher — Mason Johnson, Linden-Kildare, soph.

Catcher — Jagger Vaughn, Iola, sr.

First baseman — Landry Bruce, Crawford, sr.

Second baseman — Cy Belcher, Windthorst, soph.

Shortstop — (tie) Conner Byrd, Archer City, sr., and Cole Ferguson, Shelbyville, sr.

Third baseman — (tie) Elijah Degrate, Valley Mills, jr., and Michael Falcon, Brackettville, jr.

Outfielders — Joshua Martin, Como Pickton, sr.; Garrett Pearson, Crawford, soph.; Bryn Roberts, Iola, sr.

Designated hitter — Caden Leschber, Thrall, jr.