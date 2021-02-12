Bey scores 30, hits 7 3s to lead Pistons past Boston 108-102

BOSTON (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 30 points, hitting his seventh 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play after Boston cut a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to three, and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Celtics 108-102 on Friday night.
Bey added 12 rebounds and went 7 for 7 from 3-point range, including the shot that gave Detroit a 101-95 cushion in the final minute. The last-place Pistons (7-19) have beaten Boston (13-12) twice and also have wins against the Lakers, Nets, 76ers and Suns — all teams above .500.