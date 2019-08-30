Bertolet kicks 2 FGs, misses 3 in Jets' 6-0 win over Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game's only scores, but missed three other attempts in his bid to make New York's roster as the Jets topped the Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 in a snoozer of a preseason finale Thursday night.

The kicking job still appears up for grabs for the Jets (2-2) after a shaky summer from Bertolet, who replaced Chandler Catanzaro — who abruptly retired after the first preseason game.

Bertolet was wide right on a 53-yard field-goal attempt early in the first quarter, but made a 23-yarder early in the second. Marcus Cooper's interception of Eagles rookie Clayton Thorson helped set up the scoring drive.

Bertolet was wide left on a 56-yarder just before halftime. His 39-yarder gave the Jets a 6-0 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Bertolet then missed a 49-yarder with 9:40 remaining, and finished 5 for 8 on field-goal attempts in three preseason games and missed two of his four extra-point attempts.

Thorson, a fifth-rounder out of Northwestern, played the entire game for the Eagles (1-3). He finished 12 of 26 for just 84 yards and an interception.

New York Jets' Taylor Bertolet (1) kicks a field goal during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Jets' Taylor Bertolet (1) kicks a field goal during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo: Jim McIsaac, AP Photo: Jim McIsaac, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Bertolet kicks 2 FGs, misses 3 in Jets' 6-0 win over Eagles 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Carson Wentz sat out again with the rest of Philadelphia's starters, while veterans Josh McCown and Cody Kessler didn't play.

Trevor Siemian started at quarterback for the Jets with Sam Darnold and New York's starters getting the night off. With the backup job wrapped up, Siemian went 5 of 5 for 37 yards in his only series before giving way to Luke Falk.

BACKUP COMPETITION

Falk finished 13 of 18 for 91 yards in five series, and outplayed Davis Webb during training camp and the preseason for the potential No. 3 job.

Webb played the entire second half and went 18 of 23 for 176 yards and was intercepted twice — by Josh Hawkins and Chris Worley.

VALENTINE'S NIGHT

Former Australian rugby league star Valentine Holmes, in camp with the Jets as a running back/wide receiver, had a busy second half.

He had five receptions, tying for the team lead, for 55 yards, and ran the ball five times for no yards. Holmes also had a tackle on Worley's interception.

The 24-year-old Holmes is with the Jets as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program. If he doesn't make the Jets' 53-man roster, he's eligible for a practice squad exemption — meaning he wouldn't count against the team's allotment of 10 non-active roster players during the regular season.

CASHED OUT

Philadelphia was driving down the field on its second possession behind runs of 15 yards by Greg Ward and 18 by Wendall Smallwood that got the Eagles down to the Jets 24.

But rookie Blake Cashman popped the ball out of Smallwood's hands on second-and-8 from the 22 and Frankie Luvu recovered and returned it 24 yards. It ended what turned out to be the Eagles' best scoring chance of the night.

INJURIES

Eagles: DT Aziz Shittu was being evaluated for a head injury after being hurt early in the second half.

Jets: S Brandon Bryant was waived before the game. He suffered a concussion during the team's preseason game against Atlanta last Saturday night. ... CB Mark Myers was being evaluated for a head injury.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Open season at home vs. Washington on Sept. 8.

Jets: Open season at home vs. Buffalo on Sept. 8.

