Berrios goes 7 as Twins beat Royals 8-2













Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws to the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Twins Logan Morrison celebrates his two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Twins Max Kepler hits a two-run homer against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Burch Smith reacts after giving up a home run to Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 8-2.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler had three hits, including a two-run homer that put Minnesota ahead to stay, and Jose Berrios threw seven sharp innings to help the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday night.

Eddie Rosario and Logan Morrison also homered as the Twins won their second straight against the Royals. Kepler went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored two runs.

Berrios (11-8) had trouble throwing strikes in his middle innings and allowed the Royals to take a 2-1 lead after walking the bases loaded in the third. But the All-Star right-hander settled down and remained unbeaten against AL Central opponents this season.

The Twins regained the lead on Kepler's homer off Burch Smith (1-3) in the fourth. Rosario added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Logan Forsythe and Bobby Wilson each drove in a run in the sixth.