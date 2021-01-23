Bergeron, Marchand score 2 apiece, Bruins beat Flyers 6-1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece for Boston as the Bruins, who hadn't led by two goals in any of their first four games this season, scored five times in a row to pull away and beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday night.

Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Marchand scored twice in the third, and Bergeron finished it off with his second goal of the night to help Boston earn its second straight victory over Philadelphia.