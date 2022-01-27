Skip to main content
Sports

Bennett, Barkov lift Panthers over Golden Knights 4-1

PAUL GEREFFI Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.
1of8Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.Lynne Sladky/AP

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored two goals to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday night.

Aleksander Barkov scored his 200th NHL goal and 500th NHL point, and had an assist, and Mason Marchment had an empty-net goal. Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Panthers, who improved to 22-3-0 at home.

Zach Whitecloud had the lone goal for Vegas, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots.

Whitecloud gave Vegas a 1-0 lead when he fired the puck from the right circle over Knight’s right shoulder at 7:51 of the first.

Barkov tied the score at 1 on his shorthanded goal, a shot from the right circle that got past Lehner.

Bennett put the Panthers ahead 2-1 with a wrister from above the left circle that bounced off Lehner’s shoulder and into the net 1:18 into the second. The goal was the 19th this season for Bennett, a career high.

Marchment added an empty-net goal with 53.9 seconds left to make the score 3-1, and Bennett’s second goal came with an empty net with 28.3 left to stretch the lead to 4-1.

More for you

NOTES: Panthers D Gustav Forsling played his 200th NHL game. ... Vegas F Max Pacioretty played his first game since Dec. 28th after to wrist surgery. ... RW Reilly Smith returned after missing two games due to the NHL COVID-19 protocol, after appearing in the first 41 games.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Panthers: Host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports