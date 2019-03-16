Benlevi leads Georgia State into Sun Belt final, 59-46

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Malik Benlevi tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Georgia State to a 59-46 win over Texas State in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Jeff Thomas had 12 points for Georgia State (23-9). D'Marcus Simonds added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kane Williams had nine points and six rebounds for Georgia State.

Devin Mitchell, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Panthers, had 3 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Bobcats' 21.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Georgia State opponent this season.

After Georgia State outscored Texas State 28-15 in the first half, both teams scored 31 in the second as Georgia State clinched the 13-point victory. The Bobcats' 15 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Tre'Larenz Nottingham had 13 points for the Bobcats (24-9). Mason Harrell added 10 points. Jaylen Shead had eight rebounds.

Nijal Pearson, who led the Bobcats in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com