Benjy Taylor named Tuskegee's head men's basketball coach

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Tuskegee University has named a new coach to head its men's basketball program.

The university, in a news release Thursday, said Benjy Taylor replaces Jerry Dunn, who left the school in May.

Taylor spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at California State University, Bakersfield. He also has prior head coaching experience at the University of Hawaii, where he compiled a 22-13 record during the 2014-15 season, and Chicago State, where he led the program to its first winning season in 23 years in 2008-09.

Tuskegee's Golden Tigers were 52-87 in five seasons under Dunn.

Taylor is Tuskegee's 17th men's head coach in school history.