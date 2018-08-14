Beltre out of Rangers lineup after hurting hamstring again

Photo: Brandon Wade, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre (29) is congratulated by Carlos Tocci, right, after scoring on an RBI single hit by Robinson Chirinos, not pictured, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 5-3. less Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre (29) is congratulated by Carlos Tocci, right, after scoring on an RBI single hit by Robinson Chirinos, not pictured, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona ... more Photo: Brandon Wade, AP Beltre out of Rangers lineup after hurting hamstring again 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is out of the lineup a day after the active career hits leader re-aggravated the left hamstring injury that already has put him on the disabled list twice this season.

Manager Jeff Banister said before Tuesday's game against Arizona that Beltre would get a couple of days down before getting another evaluation. Texas has a day off before starting a four-game series at home Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Beltre got hurt when scoring from second base in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night. The 39-year-old Beltre, who has 3,137 career hits, came home on a bloop single to left-center. He appeared to pull up a bit after rounding third base.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports