Beckham wants to be legendary, says he's done nothing yet

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. isn't satisfied being the NFL's highest-paid receiver.

The three-time Pro Bowler for the New York Giants wants much more than the $95 million deal the team agreed to pay him Monday. The 25-year-old wants to be a legend. He wants success, championships and a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As far as he is concerned, he hasn't accomplished anything in his first four seasons with the Giants. The best is yet to come.

In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday, Beckham said the broken left ankle he sustained last season might have been the best thing to ever happen to him. It forced him to struggle to get back on the field and helping him mature after many slipups off the field.

Beckham, who was in the final year of his rookie contract, never doubted a new deal would be done before the start of the season.

Co-owner John Mara believes Beckham has matured quite a bit since last season. He was convinced Beckham was completely healthy after watching him practice against the Detroit Lions in mid-August and knew a deal had to be reached before the start of the season on Sept. 9.

