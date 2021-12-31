Beckham loving complementary role, TD spree with LA Rams GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Dec. 31, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has been the center of attention on his offenses for most of his football career. He's now part of a supporting cast in Hollywood, and the veteran receiver says he loves his role.
Ever since he joined the Los Angeles Rams in a controversial midseason move, Beckham has been a complementary player during Cooper Kupp's spectacular chase of the NFL's single-season receiving records with Matthew Stafford.