Beard Jr. scores 24 to lead FIU over North Texas 73-58

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Beard Jr. had 24 points as Florida International defeated North Texas 73-58 on Saturday night.

Devon Andrews had 14 points and five assists for Florida International (19-12, 10-8 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Trejon Jacob added 12 points. Osasumwen Osaghae had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.

Jorden Duffy had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Mean Green (20-11, 8-10), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Duffy also had eight turnovers but only four assists. Umoja Gibson added 10 points. Michael Miller had nine rebounds.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 against the Mean Green this season. Florida International defeated North Texas 69-59 on Feb. 16.

