Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a late two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Bean skated in and lined a shot through the pads of Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 this season in games decided after regulation.