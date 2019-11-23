Beal, Bryant rally Wizards to 125-118 win over Hornets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 125-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Davis Bertans added 20 points off the bench, hitting six 3-pointers to help the Wizards win two in a row for the first time this season. Jordan McCrae scored eight of his 13 in the fourth, including a baseline 3 that put Washington in front for good.

Beal extended his career-best streak of scoring 30 or more points to five games as the Wizards snapped a three-game skid against the Hornets.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 31 for Charlotte, which has now lost at least three in a row for a third time this season.

Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier and Malik Monk each added 19 points for the Hornets, who were on pace for their highest-scoring performance of the season until a 22-point fourth quarter.

Down 13 early in the fourth after Charlotte’s 11-2 run, Washington replied with 11 straight points and ultimately outscored the Hornets 29-9 down the stretch.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots as Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 125-118. less Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots as Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Beal, Bryant rally Wizards to 125-118 win over Hornets 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Bertans hit his final 3 of the game off Beal’s feed to close the margin to four. Beal followed by driving the lane to get to the foul line, sinking a pair of free throws to make it 109-107 with 6:13 left.

Several possessions later, Bertans spotted McCrae for a baseline 3 to put Washington up 116-114. And it was McCrae’s contested runner that essentially sealed the victory several possessions later, making it 122-116 with 29 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Went 8 for 15 (53%) from 3-point range in the first half. … Despite being 16 games into the season, this was Charlotte’s first against a fellow team from the Southeast Division.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks played a starting five of Beal, Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Thomas for the sixth time, his most-used combination this season. … Moritz Wagner’s buzzer-beating 3 pulled Washington to 34-33 at the end of the first quarter. … Bertans tied a career high by making six 3-pointers in a game for the fourth time.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Wizards: Host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports