Baz's 5 2/3 scoreless innings helps Rays sweep Marlins 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Shane Baz pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second straight start and the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Sunday for their team-record 14th series sweep.

Baz (2-0), a 22-year-old right-hander who was on the U.S. Olympic team, allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He gave up two runs and two hits — both homers — over five innings to beat Toronto in his big league debut on Sept. 20 following his call-up from Triple-A Durham.

Nelson Cruz had two RBIs for the Rays, who on Saturday night clinched their second consecutive division title and fourth since 2008. The defending AL champions at 97-59 are also closing on securing the best record in the league.

Rays rookie Wander Franco doubled in the first off Jesús Luzardo to extend his on-base streak to 41 games, two from tying Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest stretch by a player under 21.

Nick Anderson, the third Tampa Bay reliever, got his first save this season despite allowing Lewin Díaz's leadoff homer in the ninth. The Rays have had a major league-record 14 pitchers earning save this season.

Miami got an run-scoring double from Eddy Alvarez, Baz's Olympic teammate. The Marlins are 3-17 in interleague play after entering the season with 212 interleague victories, fourth-most in the majors.

Baz retired his first nine batters, six on strikeouts, before Jazz Chisholm Jr. opened the fourth with a ground ball single to center. Chisholm also doubled in the sixth.

Franco scored on Yandy Díaz’s sacrifice fly during a two-run first. He tripled against Zach Pop in fifth and scored to make it 3-0 on Cruz’s single. Cruz also had a first-inning sacrifice fly.

Alvarez made it 3-1 on his double in the seventh off JT Chargois. Josh Fleming, recalled from Durham on Saturday after being sent down in late August to covert from starting to relieving, entered with two on and two outs and got a first-pitch grounder from Chisholm.

Luzardo (5-9) gave up two runs, two hits, two walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

REUNION

Alvarez struck out on a 3-2 pitch in the third and hit a fifth-inning opposite-field fly ball on the warning track in left against Baz.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas (toe) didn’t play. … RHP Pablo López (right rotator cuff) had a 21-pitch bullpen session.

Rays: LHP Cody Reed (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) struck out two in a scoreless inning Saturday night for Triple-A Durham. He has given two hits and fanned seven over four shutout innings in four rehab games. … RHP Matt Wisler (right middle finger inflammation) threw off a bullpen mound.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (7-8) will start one game of a doubleheader Tuesday at the New York Mets.

Rays: RHP Michael Wacha (3-5) will face Houston on Tuesday night.

