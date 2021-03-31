Baylor bigs: Flo, `Everyday Jon' help make Bear guards great

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba, the high-energy athletic bigs who do so much inside helping guard-oriented Baylor, first met at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Johannesburg, South Africa.
That was about five years ago and far from the NCAA Final Four. It was back when the two still-growing and raw players from different countries in Central Africa created a bond because they both spoke French. But after that camp, they didn't see each other again until a pickup game two summers ago, more than 9,000 miles away in Waco, Texas.