Bayern denied again as Augsburg draws 2-2 in injury time

BERLIN (AP) — Alfred Finnbogason scored in injury time to earn Augsburg a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich and prevent the German champion from reclaiming the top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry had put Bayern on course to move a point ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of its late game at Borussia Dortmund, but Finnbogason ensured they dropped points for the second consecutive game and remained a point behind the league leaders.

The seven-time defending champion was stunned when Augsburg's Marco Richter scored in the first minute after a one-two with Rani Khedira.

But Gnabry crossed for Lewandowski to equalize in the 14th. It ensured the Polish striker matched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Bundesliga record of scoring in each of the first eight games of the season. The former Dortmund striker managed it in 2015. Lewandowski also became the first to score in eight consecutive league games for Bayern since Dutch forward Roy Makaay in 2005.

Bayern's first-half performance was marred by many small mistakes, though both sides missed good chances to score.

Gnabry made no mistake four minutes into the second half with a fine individual goal, but the visitors were stunned again when Sergio Cordova set up Finnbogason's late leveler.

Munich's Benjamin Pavard, left, and Augsburg's Florian Niederlechner challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct.19, 2019. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

There was further bad news for Niko Kovac's team as defender Niklas Süle was forced off early with an injury and left the dressing room on crutches.

Bayern began the game with former Germany forward Thomas Müller on the bench for the sixth consecutive game, while midfielder Javi Martínez started for the first time this season.

UNION WINS

Union Berlin ended a run of four defeats by beating Freiburg 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Marius Bülter and Marcus Ingvartsen.

Bülter got the home side off to a flying start when he let fly inside the top right corner in the second minute, while sealed the result with a fine dipping shot under the crossbar in the 84th.

Leipzig was held 1-1 at unbeaten Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin came back to draw 1-1 at Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf defeated 10-man Mainz 1-0.

