Batemon scores 26 as LMU beats Portland St. 85-58

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Batemon scored 17 of his 26 points the first half and Loyola Marymount never trailed in its 85-58 win over Portland State on Saturday night.

Joe Quintana added 16 points, Dameane Douglas scored 12 and Mattias Markusson had six points and 12 rebounds for LMU (10-1). Eli Scott, who missed the first seven games of the season with mononucleosis, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds — both season highs.

The Lions won just 11 games last season and didn't get their 10th victory until the second-to-last weekend of the season.

Douglas hit a 3-pointer to spark a 17-3 run that gave LMU an 18-point lead with 6:14 left in the first half and Douglas' steal and 90-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer made it 43-25 at halftime. Portland State trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Rashaad Goolsby and Holland Woods led the Vikings (5-5) with 12 points apiece.