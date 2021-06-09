Bassitt stymies D-backs, Arizona drops 18th in a row on road

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt struck out six over seven strong innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and the Oakland Athletics beat Arizona 5-2 on Tuesday night to send the Diamondbacks to a franchise-record 18th straight road defeat.

Bassitt (6-2) walked one and allowed two runs on four hits. Christian Walker led off the second with a home run against the right-hander for a quick Arizona advantage. Bassitt is unbeaten since back-to-back losses to start the year.

Chad Pinder and Matt Chapman each hit RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Jed Lowrie singled leading off the fourth for Oakland’s first hit against right-hander Jon Duplantier (0-2), chased by Sean Murphy’s bases-loaded walk later in the inning as the A’s eventually batted around.

Josh Reddick hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Walker also added a seventh-inning single in Arizona’s first interleague game at an AL ballpark this season. The D-backs' losing streak reached six games, and they haven't won on the road since a 7-0 victory at Atlanta on April 25.

Duplantier surrendered four runs on two hits, struck out four and walked three in three-plus innings.

MELVIN HONORED

A's manager Bob Melvin, the winningest in Oakland history with 800 victories including Tuesday's win, received a wine gift from executive Billy Beane and tributes on the big screen in a pregame ceremony celebrating his accomplishment.

VOGT'S RETURN

Former A's fan favorite catcher Stephen Vogt enjoyed catching up with familiar faces like Oakland bench coach Mark Kotsay as he returned to another of his old stomping grounds after just playing in another of his former cities, Milwaukee.

“This is the Stephen Vogt reunion tour,” he said with a smile.

The game drew 3,695 fans, many of whom cheered Vogt but booed another former Oakland player, Reddick.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (inflamed pitching shoulder) is still receiving treatment for his injury that put him on the injured list last week but is closer to beginning some light catch. ... RHP Taylor Widener (strained right groin) is progressing through his throwing program and has played catch out to 90 feet. ... Manager Torey Lovullo is encouraged that RF Kole Calhoun is making significant strides from a strained left hamstring and is ramping up his running, throwing and hitting. ... RHP Zac Gallen (sprained right elbow) threw a simulated game Monday, will have a bullpen in the coming days and and then likely throw another session facing live hitting this weekend.

Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano, working back from a strained right hip that landed him on the IL, began some light running but there still isn't a timetable for when he might return.

UP NEXT

RHP Matt Peacock (2-2, 4.68 ERA) pitches Tuesday afternoon for Arizona coming off a loss at Milwaukee as the A's counter with LHP Sean Manaea (4-2, 3.36), who has allowed one or fewer runs in each of his last three starts and seven of his 12 outings overall.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports