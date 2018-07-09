Chicago Cubs' fans celebrate after Jason Heyward scored on a two-run single by Javier Baez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher David Hernandez wipes his face as he walks to the dugout after the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell hits a two-run double against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Cincinnati Reds manager Jim Riggleman watches his team during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Ian Haps, left, scores on a two-run double by Addison Russell as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart looks to the field during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago. less
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Ian Haps, right, celebrates with Kyle Schwarber after scoring on a two-run double by Addison Russell during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago. less
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras reacts during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester reacts during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., left, scores on a two-run single by Javier Baez as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart looks to the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago. less
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett, top, looks down after forcing out Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez throws out Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto at first during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Actor Jay Chandrasekhar throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez runs to first base after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' David Bote celebrates with teammates after his winning walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' David Bote celebrates with teammates after his winning walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., left, celebrates with Willson Contreras after they defeated the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., left, celebrates with Willson Contreras after they defeated the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' David Bote reacts after his winning walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., left, celebrates with Willson Contreras after the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza reacts after striking out swinging during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jackson Stephens wipes his face during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 6-5.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, celebrates with Willson Contreras after his game-winning walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 6-5. less
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
