Baseball executive departs before team's first game

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — The leader of a north Alabama minor league baseball team announced Wednesday that he is leaving, less than two weeks before the team's first game and while the team may still owe money to its stadium landlord.
Ralph Nelson, the longtime baseball executive who led the purchase and relocation of what are now the Rocket City Trash Pandas to the Huntsville suburb of Madison, said he was leaving to pursue a new baseball business opportunity that he said he put on hold to steer the Trash Pandas through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter obtained by news outlets.