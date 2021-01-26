Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 8:58 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any new players in the class of 2021 after voters decided no one had the merits — on-the-field or off — for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year's ballot.
Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America released Tuesday, and the trio will have one more chance at election next year. It's the first time the BBWAA didn't choose anyone since 2013.