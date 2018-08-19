Bart Bryant wins Dick's Sporting Goods Open — again

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Bart Bryant made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Dick's Sporting Goods Open for the second time in six years.

The 55-year-old Bryant matched Michael Bradley's closing birdie for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory over his playing partner.

Also the 2013 winner at En-Joie Golf Club, Bryant had six birdies in a nine-hole stretch from the third to the 11th and had six straight pars before the winning birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

Bryant finished at 16-under 200. The three-time PGA Tour winner's only senior victories have come at En-Joie, the site of the PGA Tour's B.C. Open from 1972-2005.

Bradley, the second-round leader, bogeyed the par-4 15th in a 68.

Tom Gillis (67) and Marco Dawson (68) tied for third at 13 under, a stroke ahead of Paul Goydos (65), Kenny Perry (67) and Mark Calcavecchia (67).