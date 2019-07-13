Barreto, A's score 7 in 1st inning, rout White Sox 13-2

Oakland Athletics' Franklin Barreto swings for a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Ross Detwiler in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics' Franklin Barreto swings for a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Ross Detwiler in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Barreto, A's score 7 in 1st inning, rout White Sox 13-2 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Barreto hit a three-run home run to cap a seven-run first inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 13-2 on Saturday.

Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A's, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.

Chris Bassitt (6-4) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six.

Semien and Chapman started Oakland's early barrage with back-to-back doubles off Dylan Covey (1-5). After Matt Olson and Khris Davis walked, Grossman's two-run single made it 3-0.

Chris Herrmann added an RBI single to chase Covey before Barreto homered off former A's reliever Ross Detwiler.

Five of Barreto's nine career home runs have come against the White Sox. His three-run drive extended the A's season-high streak to 14 games with at least one home run.

Oakland scored four more in the fourth and made it 12-0 in the sixth when Ramón Laureano was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded

Covey couldn't overcome command issues after being activated off the injured list before the game. The right-hander allowed six runs, walked two and gave up four hits in his first start since June 5 because of shoulder inflammation.

Blake Treinen allowed two runs in the White Sox seventh and has a 6.11 ERA over his last 18 games. Treinen leads the A's with 16 saves this season but was replaced as the closer by Liam Hendriks after going on the injured list with a strained right shoulder in late June.

DOING THE EXTRA THINGS

The A's have had two or more extra-base hits in 26 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Oakland history.

AT LEAST HE STARTED WELL

White Sox catcher Zack Collins struck out in his first two plate appearances and was in an 0-for-23 funk since homering in his first major league at-bat against Texas on June 21 before hitting a one-out single in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVE

Chicago right-hander Juan Minaya was designated for assignment to make room for Covey. The 28-year-old reliever had a 3.90 ERA in 22 games this season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Outfielder Stephen Piscotty's sprained right knee has healed enough to allow him to run the bases on Sunday. Piscotty could be activated off the injured list next week if all goes well. . Catcher Nick Hundley (back spasms) has started a rehab assignment in the Arizona League.

UP NEXT

Oakland LHP Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.86 ERA) has won three of his previous four starts. His nine victories overall are two more than he had in the previous three seasons combined. Anderson last pitched against the White Sox in 2011. Chicago RHP Reynaldo López (4-8, 6.34) has one win in nine road starts.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports