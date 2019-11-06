Barcello, Haws lead BYU over Cal St.-Fullerton 76-58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 17 points, as did backcourt mate TJ Haws, and BYU defeated Cal State Fullerton 76-58 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Barcello made 7 of 9 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 three-pointers. Haws made 7 of his 12 field goal tries. Connor Harding had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars and Zac Seljaas matched his eight rebounds.

BYU led 38-24 at halftime and led by at least 13 points throughout the second half. Wayne Arnold's 3-pointer for the Titans cut their deficit to 67-54 with 3:43 to go but the Cougars scored the next seven points on two layups by Haws sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Jake Toolson.

Austen Awosika had 16 points and six rebounds for the Titans. Brandonn Kamga added 10 points. Arnold had nine points and six rebounds.

Brigham Young takes on San Diego State at home on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton faces Stanford on the road on Saturday.

