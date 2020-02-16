Bandoumel's 3-pointer in OT lifts SMU over No. 20 Houston

DALLAS (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, and SMU held on to upset No. 20 Houston 73-72 on Saturday.

Bandoumel scored seven points in the game and had missed his first two 3-point attempts.

Houston freshman Marcus Sasser made three free throws with three seconds left to send the game to overtime and gave the Cougars a 72-70 lead with 1:05 remaining in the extra period.

Sasser reached a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. He scored half of them in the second half to rally Houston (20-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference) from an 11-point halftime deficit. His last-minute free throws tied the game for the first time since it was 2-2.

The lead changed hands only once in regulation play, and then four times in overtime.

Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points. Isiaha Mike and Feron Hunt scored 15 each, and Kendric Davis had 10.

Four times in the second half, Jolly scored after the Cougars had brought their deficit within a field goal. Included were a slam dunk with a rebound and two free throws stretching the lead to four points.

Houston’s DeJon Jarreau scored 15 points before fouling out with 3:34 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Despite the loss, the Cougars held on to first place in the American Athletic Conference by half a game over Cincinnati. The Cougars had won eight of their previous nine games, beginning with a 71-62 home win over SMU one month earlier.

SMU: The Mustangs remained fourth in the conference, but now only two games behind first-place Houston. SMU is half a game behind third-place Tulsa (8-3) in the tightly packed conference.

UP NEXT

Houston returns home to play Tulane on Wednesday. The Cougars beat Tulane 75-62 at home Feb. 6.

SMU plays at Tulsa on Wednesday. The Mustangs won 82-67 at home against Tulsa on Feb. 1.