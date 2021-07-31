Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming JENNA FRYER, AP Sports Writer July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 6:32 a.m.
1 of9 Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Simone Manuel, of United States, leaves the pool after a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Donata Katai is seen during a swimming practice session in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, July 10, 2021. The southern African nation is sending the black swimmer to the Olympics, the first from her country to the Games. Seventeen-year-old Katai won African youth titles and broke youth records once held by two-time Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry, who is not only Zimbabwe's most successful swimmer but also Africa's most decorated Olympian. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Donata Katai is seen during a swimming practice session in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, July 10, 2021. The southern African nation is sending the black swimmer to the Olympics, the first from her country to the Games. Seventeen-year-old Katai won African youth titles and broke youth records once held by two-time Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry, who is not only Zimbabwe's most successful swimmer but also Africa's most decorated Olympian. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Simone Manuel of the United States, left, reacts with teammate Katie McLaughlin, right, at the pool during a swimming training session at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Simone Manuel, top, of the United States, swims alongside Emma Mckeon, of Australia, during heat 10 of the women's 50-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Catie de Loof, Allison Schmidt and Natalie Hinds of the United States get ready to swim in a preliminary round of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. Her hair shrinks if it gets wet. And the chlorine? The chemicals in a pool can cause severe damage that requires substantial time and money to treat.
The first Black female swimmer on Britain’s Olympic team uses the the Soul Cap, an extra-large silicone covering designed specifically to protect dreadlocks, weaves, hair extensions, braids, and thick and curly hair. But Dearing has been forbidden from using the cap in her Olympic debut next week in the women's 10k marathon swim.