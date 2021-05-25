Baltimore-Minnesota Runs

Orioles second. DJ Stewart grounds out to second base, Jose Berrios to Andrelton Simmons to Miguel Sano. Maikel Franco singles to left field. Ryan Mountcastle reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Maikel Franco to second. Fielding error by Andrelton Simmons. Stevie Wilkerson called out on strikes. Pedro Severino walks. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Maikel Franco to third. Cedric Mullins singles to right field. Pedro Severino to second. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Maikel Franco scores. Freddy Galvis grounds out to first base to Miguel Sano.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Twins 0.