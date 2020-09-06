https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Baltimore-5-N-Y-Yankees-1-15546877.php
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gardner cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Severino dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Frazier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mountcastle lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Andújar 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Valaika 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tauchman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|a-Hicks ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Torres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|002
|10x
|—
|5
E_Andújar (4), Ford (1), Ruiz (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 6. 3B_Andújar (1). HR_Stewart (3). SF_Mountcastle (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka, L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Cessa
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nelson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Baltimore
|Kremer, W, 1-0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Scott, H, 5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:02.
