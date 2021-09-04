Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|3
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hays rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odor 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|201
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3