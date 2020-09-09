https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Baltimore-11-N-Y-Mets-2-15551742.php
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|11
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Núñez dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Severino c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1-Holaday pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mountcastle lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stewart rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 1b
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|022
|140
|020
|—
|11
|New York
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Marisnick (1). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 4. 2B_Mullins (2), Severino (5), Mountcastle (3), Marisnick (2). 3B_Mullins (1). HR_Stewart (4), Mountcastle (4), Ruiz (8), Valaika (6), Marisnick (2), McNeil (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means, W, 1-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wojciechowski
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Wacha, L, 1-3
|4
|7
|5
|4
|0
|3
|Gsellman
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Brach
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP_Gsellman(2).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:01.
