Ballard scores 22 points to lead Cal Poly past Long Beach St

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Junior Ballard led four players in double figures with 22 points and Cal Poly used the second half to pull away from Long Beach State in a 92-75 win on Wednesday night.

Tuukka Jaakkola scored 16 points and Mark Crowe and Jamal Smith each scored 11 to move out the Mustangs out of the Big West Conference cellar.

Ballard's jumper with 34 seconds before halftime gave the Mustangs (6-16, 3-5) a 36-34 advantage at the break. A 14-5 run in the first 3-1/2 minutes after halftime extended their lead to 11. Chance Hunter countered for the 49ers with back-to-back 3s but they never got closer.

Hunter and Mark Carter III each scored 15 and Jordan Roberts 11 for Long Beach State (7-17, 2-6).

