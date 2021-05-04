Ball bounces back with 33, Pelicans top Warriors 108-103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball hit seven 3-pointers and capped a 33-point performance with a step-back jumper with 25.3 seconds left, followed by four free throws in the final 15 seconds, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a crucial 108-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
Stephen Curry, who had 37 points and hit eight 3s, missed a deep jumper that could have given Golden State the lead in the final 20 seconds. Mychal Mulder briefly appeared to have a long offensive rebound in his grasp when Zion Williamson stole it and drew a clear path foul from Draymond Green.