Bale sets up both goals, Wales beats Turkey 2-0 at Euro 2020 JAMES ELLINGWORTH, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 2:29 p.m.
1 of8 Wales' Gareth Bale, left, runs with the ball as he is challenges by Turkey's Umut Meras during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales at at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Tolga Bozoglu/Pool Photo via AP) Tolga Bozoglu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Turkey's Burak Yilmaz gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales at at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Tolga Bozoglu/Pool Photo via AP) Tolga Bozoglu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu, right, challenges Wales' Kieffer Moore, 2nd right, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, center right, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrive to attend the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales at at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Tolga Bozoglu/Pool Photo via AP) Tolga Bozoglu/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Wales' Aaron Ramsey, right, is challenged by Turkey's Zeki Celik during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Dan Mullan/Pool via AP) Dan Mullan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Wales' Gareth Bale shoots to miss the penalty shot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Dan Mullan/Pool via AP) Dan Mullan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Gareth Bale set up both goals and missed a penalty in Wales' 2-0 victory over Turkey on Wednesday at the European Championship.
Bale played a lobbed pass over the defense and Aaron Ramsey chested it down before knocking it past onrushing Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir in the 42nd minute. Connor Roberts scored the second goal in the final seconds of injury time after Bale dribbled along the touchline from a short corner.
Written By
JAMES ELLINGWORTH