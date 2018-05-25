Baffert thinks Justify has right stuff to win Triple Crown









Photo: Garry Jones, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes holds Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner Justify as a crowd welcomes the horse back to Barn 33 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, May 20, 2018. Justify will attempt to become the winner of horse racing's Triple Crown in June in New York at The Belmont Stakes. less Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes holds Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby winner Justify as a crowd welcomes the horse back to Barn 33 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, May 20, 2018. Justify will ... more Photo: Garry Jones, AP Image 2 of 3 Vegas Golden Knights' Erik Haula (56) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after defeating the Winnipeg Jets during NHL Western Conference Finals, game 5, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) less Vegas Golden Knights' Erik Haula (56) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after defeating the Winnipeg Jets during NHL Western Conference Finals, game 5, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Trevor ... more Photo: Trevor Hagan, AP Image 3 of 3 LeBron James (23), de los Cavaliers de Cleveland, hace un tiro sobre Terry Rozier (12) , de los Celtics de Boston, en la primera mitad del Juego 4 de la final de la Conferencia del Este de la NBA, el lunes 21 de mayo de 2018, en Cleveland. (AP Foto/Tony Dejak) less LeBron James (23), de los Cavaliers de Cleveland, hace un tiro sobre Terry Rozier (12) , de los Celtics de Boston, en la primera mitad del Juego 4 de la final de la Conferencia del Este de la NBA, el lunes 21 ... more Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Baffert thinks Justify has right stuff to win Triple Crown 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Bob Baffert has a good feeling about Justify's chances of winning the final leg of the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes.

The famed horse trainer appeared on the "PodcastOne Sports Now" show to talk to co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg about the June 9 race and Justify's shot at history.

Baffert said the way Justify won the Preakness showed another side of a horse who has won all five times he has raced in his brief career.

"He showed the way he won the other day he's courageous in his winning efforts," Baffert said. "(Still) we need racing luck, we need everything to go well."

Baffert, who won the Triple Crown with American Pharoah in 2015, said another Triple Crown win would be good for horse racing and help attract a new audience to the sport. He said people who love to watch history and great athletes should tune in to the Belmont even if they haven't been watching the Triple Crown series so far.

Also on the podcast, Indianapolis 500 pole setter Ed Carpenter talks with AP Racing Writer Jenna Fryer about being the fastest in qualifying and trying to win the big race in his home town. Fryer breaks down the race and discusses whether Danica Patrick can contend in what will be her final Indy 500 race.

The hosts also talk to AP Basketball Writer Tom Withers about LeBron James and whether he can carry Cleveland to the NBA Finals. They discuss the Vegas Golden Knights with the AP's Larry Lage, and how the most improbable sports story of the year unfolded in Sin City.

As usual, there is some food talk, with the discovery of a hot dog bar at the Golden Knights game.