Baffert likes his horses' chances in Kentucky Derby

Trainer Bob Baffert, who has three Kentucky Derby hopefuls, watches on the track during a workout at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. less Trainer Bob Baffert, who has three Kentucky Derby hopefuls, watches on the track during a workout at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baffert likes his horses' chances in Kentucky Derby 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who parlayed a win by Justify in last year's Kentucky Derby into his second Triple Crown win, sees a wide open Derby this time around and plenty of opportunities for his three entries into the race.

Baffert's best horse, at least according to oddsmakers, is Roadster, one of the favorites. But two of his horses have been beaten by pre-race favorite Omaha Beach though Baffert says on PodcastOne Sports Now that a perfect race and a good starting position could change things quickly.

Baffert tells co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg that anything can happen in a crowded field and the Derby is always crowded. He says a good break early could give Roadster a good shot in the race.

The hosts also look at the NBA playoffs in the podcast, specifically the way the 3-point shot has changed basketball in recent years. They talk to Kirk Goldsberry, author of the new book "Sprawlball: A Visual Tour of the New Era of the NBA" about how the 3-point shot has drastically altered the game.

Goldsberry, a former Harvard cartography professor and San Antonio Spurs executive, said he believes the 3-point shot could be better for the game if the line is moved back 15 inches to 25 feet. Although that would eliminate the corner 3-pointer, Goldsberry said he doesn't believe it will create spacing issues and that most NBA shooters can still hit 34 to 35 percent of their shots.

The two hosts also talk about minor league baseball in Las Vegas, and a chance encounter with OJ Simpson at a recent game.

.