BUFFALO 100, ST. JOHN FISHER 58

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN FISHER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cook
|33
|8-13
|3-5
|4-11
|1
|2
|21
|Duncan
|20
|1-5
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|3
|Trapper
|29
|7-15
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|19
|R.Gentile
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|S.Williams
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|2
|Lettko
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|M.Gentile
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Sullivan
|10
|1-4
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Kegler
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Recco
|6
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Panara
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Thompson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Williams
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Foley
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|9-15
|8-31
|13
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .375, FT .600.