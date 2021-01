WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Daman Tate had 28 points, nine rebounds and four steals while wearing a mask and Boston University beat Holy Cross 83-76 on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Due to a new policy by Boston University, the Terriers wore masks while on the court competing to try and combat the coronavirus. Holy Cross did not, but will be required to in a rematch on Tuesday since it's on BU's campus.