Báez, Chirinos homer, Davies wins as Cubs pound D-backs 8-3 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 6:15 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Friday.
Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer to left. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner’s two-run single.
ANDREW SELIGMAN