Azarenka eases into quarterfinals; Muguruza withdraws

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Victoria Azarenka, a former world No. 1, eased past lucky-loser Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-0 on Wednesday night in the second round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Azarenka broke the Russian teenager's serve six times to advance to face American qualifier Danielle Collins, a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 winner over Vera Lapko of Belarus.

Blinkova replaced Garbine Muguruza in the draw after the top-seeded Venezuelan withdrew because of a right arm injury.

"I've been feeling some pain in my right arm for a couple of days and realized I am not ready to play the match, so hopefully I can recover for the next tournaments," Muguruza said in a statement.

Johanna Konta, the 2016 champion, followed her Tuesday upset of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over American teenager Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-4. Konta will play No. 4 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium. Mertens topped American wild-card Ashley Kratzer 6-2, 6-0.