Auburn beats Northeastern 13-4 in NCAA Raleigh Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run homers to help Auburn beat Northeastern 13-4 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Raleigh Regional.

Julien hit his three-run shot in the first inning, while Williams followed in the fourth. Williams finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs for the Tigers (40-21), the No. 2 seed in the regional.

Auburn led just 3-2 midway through the third inning but blew the game open with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. The Tigers finished with 17 hits, with five players having multi-hit games.

Tanner Burns (7-4) took the win, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in six innings.

Charlie McConnell had three hits, including a solo homer in the fifth, for Northeastern (36-20). Tyler Brown (8-4) took the loss, allowing six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.