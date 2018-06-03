Auburn beats Army 12-1 in NCAA Raleigh Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Will Holland, Brett Wright and Josh Anthony hit home runs to help Auburn beat Army 12-1 on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament, keeping the Tigers unbeaten in the Raleigh Regional.

The second-seeded Tigers (41-21) led just 1-0 before a nine-run fifth inning, which started with Anthony and Holland hitting consecutive homers.

Starter Casey Mize (10-5) took the win, allowing four hits and one run with 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Auburn beat third-seeded Northeastern on Friday and is one win away from advancing to the super regionals.

Jon Rosoff had two hits and drove in the only run for fourth-seeded Army (37-23), which beat regional host and No. 16 national seed North Carolina State on Friday. The Black Knights meet the Wolfpack again on Sunday in an elimination game.

Daniel Burggraaf (7-3) took the loss, allowing five earned runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.