FG FT Reb
AUBURN (2-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thompson 33 4-10 8-10 5-11 1 2 16
Coulibaly 15 2-5 0-0 2-4 1 1 4
Hughes 20 2-7 1-3 1-1 1 2 5
Lowery 24 4-6 3-4 0-0 4 0 12
Scott-Grayson 26 2-12 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Jordan 13 3-4 1-2 2-4 0 3 8
Rice 10 0-1 1-2 2-2 1 0 1
Robinson-Nwagwu 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Wells 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Levy 25 2-5 1-2 1-3 1 2 6
Patton 20 3-9 0-0 0-1 0 2 9
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 15-23 18-33 11 14 66

Percentages: FG 36.667, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .28 (Patton 3-7, Lowery 1-2, Scott-Grayson 1-5, Jordan 1-2, Levy 1-3, Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 0-3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jordan 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 2, Levy 2, Hughes 1, Lowery 1, Jordan 1, Rice 1, Patton 1)

Steals: 14 (Thompson 5, Levy 3, Lowery 2, Scott-Grayson 2, Hughes 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SAMFORD (0-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ramil 34 2-7 0-0 0-6 3 3 4
Armstrong 26 5-7 0-0 2-6 0 5 10
Allen 35 6-11 3-4 1-6 2 1 21
Battle 40 8-12 1-2 1-4 1 0 19
Omar 37 4-8 1-2 1-3 8 5 9
Woolard 20 0-2 1-2 0-3 0 3 1
Hampton 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-48 6-10 7-32 14 19 64

Percentages: FG 52.083, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Allen 6-10, Battle 2-6, Armstrong 0-1, Omar 0-2, Woolard 0-2, Hampton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Armstrong 2)

Turnovers: 21 (Battle 6, Omar 5, Ramil 4, Allen 2, Armstrong 1, Woolard 1, Hampton 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Allen 3, Ramil 2, Armstrong 1, Omar 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Samford 16 10 16 22 64
Auburn 22 16 12 16 66

A_540

Officials_Saif Esho, Maggie Tieman, Felicia Grinter