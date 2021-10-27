Atlanta leads series 1-0

|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|38
|6
|12
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|12
|.316
|Soler dh
|1
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.400
|Rosario lf
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Albies 2b
|1
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Swanson ss
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Freeman 1b
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|d'Arnaud c
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pederson rf
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Duvall cf-rf
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.250
|Riley 3b
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
___