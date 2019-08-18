https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Atlanta-5-L-A-Dodgers-3-14341863.php
Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joyce rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Negrón 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonsolin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hechavarría ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fried p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|b-Teheran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|104
|00x
|—
|5
E_Seager (15), Gonsolin (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Garlick (4), Fried (4), Hechavarría (2), Albies (33). HR_Bellinger (42), Ortega (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Báez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Fried
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Swarzak, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Martin, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_May (Hechavarría). WP_Gonsolin.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:11. A_37,617 (41,149).
View Comments