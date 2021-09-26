Skip to main content
Sports

Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14

Atlanta 0 7 0 10 17
N.Y. Giants 3 3 0 8 14
First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 25, 6:54.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 31, 8:19.

Atl_Zaccheaus 4 pass from M.Ryan (Koo kick), 1:38.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Barkley 1 run (Da.Jones run), 12:56.

Atl_L.Smith 1 pass from M.Ryan (Koo kick), 4:16.

Atl_FG Koo 40, :00.

A_75,307.

___

Atl NYG
First downs 18 21
Total Net Yards 296 346
Rushes-yards 20-69 27-100
Passing 227 246
Punt Returns 3-24 2-36
Kickoff Returns 3-50 1-6
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-36-0 24-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 2-20
Punts 6-47.333 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-28 8-53
Time of Possession 28:09 31:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Davis 12-50, Patterson 7-20, Ryan 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Barkley 16-51, Jones 8-39, Penny 2-6, Brightwell 1-4.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 27-36-0-243. N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-35-0-266.

More for you

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 8-61, Patterson 6-82, Davis 4-20, Zaccheaus 3-32, L.Smith 3-7, Pitts 2-35, Sharpe 1-6. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 6-43, C.Johnson 5-51, Golladay 4-64, Engram 2-21, Shepard 2-16, Toney 2-16, Board 1-38, K.Smith 1-9, Slayton 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.