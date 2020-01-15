Atlanta 123, Phoenix 109
Oubre Jr. 4-16 3-6 11, Saric 1-4 2-2 4, Baynes 1-4 2-2 4, Booker 12-23 13-13 38, Okobo 0-4 0-0 0, Ayton 10-14 0-0 20, Bridges 6-8 3-4 15, C.Johnson 3-4 1-1 9, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, J.Carter 2-3 0-0 4, T.Johnson 1-7 2-4 4. Totals 40-87 25-31 109.
Hunter 6-12 2-2 15, Reddish 1-5 2-2 4, Collins 10-16 0-0 22, Huerter 8-14 3-4 23, Young 11-25 9-11 36, Bembry 2-4 0-0 5, Crabbe 1-3 0-0 2, V.Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 5-7 1-1 11, Goodwin 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 46-93 17-20 123.
|Phoenix
|25
|26
|32
|27
|—
|109
|Atlanta
|28
|28
|28
|39
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 4-20 (C.Johnson 2-3, Booker 2-4, Baynes 0-2, Bridges 0-2, T.Johnson 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-5), Atlanta 14-31 (Young 5-12, Huerter 4-5, Collins 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Hunter 1-3). Fouled Out_Phoenix 1 (Oubre Jr.), Atlanta None. Rebounds_Phoenix 40 (Ayton 10), Atlanta 46 (Huerter 15). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Bridges 4), Atlanta 25 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Atlanta 25. A_16,060 (18,118)