Atkinson's career-high 23 points leads Yale over Iona

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson scored a career-high 23 points and Yale defeated Iona 99-84 on Saturday.

Atkinson, a backup forward, was 10 for 10 from the field and had six rebounds. Blake Reynolds scored 19 points and Jordan Bruner had 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Bulldogs (7-3). Miye Oni added 10 points and 10 rebounds and the Bulldogs owned a 53-30 rebounding advantage.

E.J. Crawford scored 23 points to lead the Gaels (2-8). Asante Gist added 20 points.

Half of Iona's 70 field goal attempts were from 3-point distance but the Gaels made only 10 of 35 tries from deep. Yale made 10 of 28 3-pointers.

Yale scored 25 points in the final eight minutes of the first half, turning a tight game into a 48-31 halftime advantage. The lead reached 21 points at 60-39 with 16 minutes remaining.